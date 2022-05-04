SEMO Cornerback Inks Free Agent Deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

(WSIL) -- Many college football players dream of playing in the NFL, but not all of them hear their name called on draft day.
SEMO cornerback Shabari Davis did not get the call during the draft, but signed a free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Davis had quite the college football career. He played five seasons for the Redhawks and was a key part of their defense.
The cornerback accumulated 98 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight interceptions, one forced fumble and 33 pass break-ups.
He tallied 132 interception return yards and finished his college career with 75 solo tackles.
The Garden City, Ga native became the first Redhawk in program history to return an interception, kickoff and punt for a touchdown, gaining 914 all-purpose yards.
Davis walked us through his emotions on draft day.
A big congratulations to Davis, we will let you know if he is able to grab a roster spot for the Jags in the coming months.