SEMO Basketball holds third annual Cement Your Legacy Block Party

  • Updated
  • 0
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) - Giving back to the community is something SEMO Basketball prides itself on.

Today was another great example of that.

The Redhawks held their third annual Cement Your Legacy Block Party not too far from campus in Cape.

Head Coach Brad Korn fired up the grill and these hot dogs were really good!

The SIU grad has a future in cooking after coaching.

The party featured free food and snacks and allowed fans to meet with players and coaches.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was also on hand.

Fans were encouraged to bring canned food and boxed items so the team can donate them to a local food pantry.

Coach Korn, a saluki alum, says this event is amazing because it allows his program to realize just how important basketball is to the region.

Coach Korn also signed a four-year contract extension with the Redhawks earlier this week, We'll hear more from him on his new deal tomorrow night here on News 3.

