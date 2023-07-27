 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
Friday to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

SEMO Basketball Coach Brad Korn signs four-year extension with Redhawks

  • Updated
  • 0
SEMO Basketball Coach Brad Korn signs four-year extension with Redhawks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) - Saluki grad Brad Korn has done a terrific job turning the SEMO Basketball program around.

After leading the Redhawks to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 23 years, Korn will be staying in Cape Girardeau for a while.

Korn has resigned with SEMO for another four years. His new contract runs through the 2026-2027 season.

The former SIU hoops assistant hopes to build off last years success.

SEMO was Ohio valley Conference champs and snapped a streak of 8 straight losing seasons.

The Redhawks flew to march madness for the first time in over two decades and Korn was a major reason why they reached the tournament.

The team will hold a block party late Saturday morning at Arena Park.

It will feature free food and a meet and greet with coaches and players.

