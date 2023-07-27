SEMO Basketball Coach Brad Korn signs four-year extension with Redhawks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) - Saluki grad Brad Korn has done a terrific job turning the SEMO Basketball program around.
After leading the Redhawks to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 23 years, Korn will be staying in Cape Girardeau for a while.
Korn has resigned with SEMO for another four years. His new contract runs through the 2026-2027 season.
The former SIU hoops assistant hopes to build off last years success.
SEMO was Ohio valley Conference champs and snapped a streak of 8 straight losing seasons.
The Redhawks flew to march madness for the first time in over two decades and Korn was a major reason why they reached the tournament.
The team will hold a block party late Saturday morning at Arena Park.
It will feature free food and a meet and greet with coaches and players.