SEMO Baseball's historic season comes to a close at Louisville Regionals

LOUSIVILLE, KY (WISL) - A historic season for the SEMO baseball program came to a close on Saturday. The Redhawks gave up 18 runs in a 12-run loss to Oregon in the Louisville regional.
The Oregon Ducks' bats were on fire from start to finish. Oregon had 26 hits in the 18-6 rout of SEMO.
Oregon led 8-0 before the Redhawks were able to get on the board.
The historic season for the Redhawks ended with a loss in the NCAA tournament. SEMO was outscored 25-8 during its two games in the Louisville regional.
It was a hard way for SEMO to end its season, but head coach Andy Sawyers says its been quite the journey despite falling short of their ultimate goal.
"It's one of the better 2 year runs SEMO has ever had just overall positive emotion in my heart for these kids we've had some kids with all time great career, we weren't the team we were on the field a month ago."
Let's take a closer look at what the Redhawks were able to do this season.
The Redhawks ended the season going 37-22 overall.
The red and black won the Ohio Valley conference for the second straight year, finishing 18-6 in the conference.
Leaving the yard was very frequent as the Redhawks crushed 97 home runs, setting single-season program record.
The team also made the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
Out of all the impressive milestones the Redhawks reached this season, their most crucial characteristic was their ability to come back and win. SEMO had 26 come-from-behind wins this year, but ran out of gas in regional play.