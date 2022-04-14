Sandlot Baseball Camp Returning to Carterville this Summer

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - Summer is only a couple of months away which means summer camp is almost here. Ron Shelton is making the trip to Southern Illinois once again this summer to host the Carterville Sandlot Baseball Camp at James Street Park.
The camp, which is open to players ages 7-13 is all about having fun and playing games. The motto is: "Pick-up baseball the way we used to play."
There are no drills, just lots of games. Players get to choose their teams each day, and have all new teams every hour.
Shelton instructs the campers, but wants them to have fun and play ball. Shelton, who is a member of the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame has been running the camp in Tampa for 14 years.
He enjoys coming back to his hometown to help local athletes develop their skills. Shelton's goal for the camp is to get kids excited about playing baseball without the pressure.
The camp is set to take place July 11-14. There's still time to sign up, however spots for the camp are limited. Email Ron Shelton at rlsrocket16@verizon.net to register.