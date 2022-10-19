SIU's Domask, Jones earn preseason All-MVC honors; Salukis 3rd in poll

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois seniors Marcus Domask and Lance Jones were named to the Missouri Valley Conference preseason All-Conference teams.
The Salukis were also picked to finish third in the preseason poll behind Drake and Bradley, the league announced Wednesday.
Domask, named to the preseason First Team, led the Salukis and ranked fifth in the MVC a year ago after scoring 15.1 points per game. He also led in rebounding and assists, becoming just the third player in school history to do so.
Jones was named to the preseason Second Team after a dominant season a year ago. The two-way stopper was second on the team and eighth in the MVC in scoring at a 14.8 clip, reaching double-digits in 25 games. He led the MVC in steals per game, recording at least one in 26 games.
MVC PRESEASON POLL
- Drake (52) 646
- Bradley (1) 542
- Southern Illinois (1) 537
- Missouri State 418
- UNI 416
- Belmont 388
- Indiana State 344
- Murray State 324
- Valparaiso 234
- Illinois State 186
- UIC 109
- Evansville 68
The Salukis will play a charity exhibition at Alabama on October 29 before opening the regular season against Little Rock on Nov. 7 at Banterra Center.
