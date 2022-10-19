 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY...

West to northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with isolated higher gusts
are expected today, along with very low humidity this afternoon.
The breezy conditions and low humidity, combined with the very
dry vegetation across the region due to the ongoing drought means
there will be an elevated fire danger today.

The concern for field fires will be high today. Take extra care
with any activities that may accidently cause a fire. It is
imperative that you refrain from any intentional burning. Many
counties across our region continue to have burn bans in effect.

We anticipate we will have another elevated or critical fire
danger concern on Thursday.

SIU's Domask, Jones earn preseason All-MVC honors; Salukis 3rd in poll

  • 0
SIU Domask Jones

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois seniors Marcus Domask and Lance Jones were named to the Missouri Valley Conference preseason All-Conference teams.

The Salukis were also picked to finish third in the preseason poll behind Drake and Bradley, the league announced Wednesday. 

Domask, named to the preseason First Team, led the Salukis and ranked fifth in the MVC a year ago after scoring 15.1 points per game. He also led in rebounding and assists, becoming just the third player in school history to do so. 

Jones was named to the preseason Second Team after a dominant season a year ago. The two-way stopper was second on the team and eighth in the MVC in scoring at a 14.8 clip, reaching double-digits in 25 games. He led the MVC in steals per game, recording at least one in 26 games.

MVC PRESEASON POLL

 
  1. Drake (52) 646
  2. Bradley (1) 542
  3. Southern Illinois (1) 537
  4. Missouri State 418
  5. UNI 416
  6. Belmont 388
  7. Indiana State 344
  8. Murray State 324
  9. Valparaiso 234
  10. Illinois State 186
  11. UIC 109
  12. Evansville 68

The Salukis will play a charity exhibition at Alabama on October 29 before opening the regular season against Little Rock on Nov. 7 at Banterra Center.

Click here to learn more about tickets for the upcoming season. 

Tags

Recommended for you