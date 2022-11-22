SIU's Baker, Garrett named Academic All-District

(WSIL) -- Southern Illinois quarterback Nic Baker and fullbackl/tight end Jacob Garrett were named to the 2022 Academic All-District® Football Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators.
College Sports Communicators recognizes the nation's top student- athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
A senior academically, Baker carries a 3.53 cumulative GPA and majors in finance. This season, he started all 11 games for the Salukis and was a three-time MVFC Player of the Week.
Garrett has a 3.99 GPA as a graduate student pursuing an MBA. As a team captain this season, he started all 11 games and ranked 4th on the team in catches (32) and second in TD catches (6).
Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December.