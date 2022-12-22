 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated higher amounts of snow cannot be
ruled out if heavier snow bands develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

SIU wins 4th straight game after defeating SEMO

  • 0
SIU SEMO basketball

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) --  Marcus Domask scored a game-high 24 points as the Southern Illinois men's basketball program won its fourth-straight game Wednesday night on the road against regional rival Southeast Missouri, 70-68.

"We knew it was going to be a grind-it-out game. I thought after the first 10 minutes of the first half we played pretty good basketball up until the last two minutes of the game," head coach Bryan Mullins said postgame. "We have to do a better job executing at the end of the game, but our goal was to come here and get a win before Christmas and we were able to accomplish that."

Southeast Missouri (5-8) gave the Salukis all they could handle in the final minutes of the game, cutting a seven-point deficit with 1:31 left to play to just a point with 18 seconds on the clock. SEMO was able to convert a trio of 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds, but the Salukis countered by cashing in six late free throws.

The Salukis return to action following the holidays with a trip to Murray State to take on the Racers on December 29. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the CFSB Center.

