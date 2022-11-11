SIU men's basketball stuns Oklahoma State 61-60

(WSIL) -- Southern Illinois stormed back from a 12-point deficit to stun Oklahoma State, 61-60, on Thursday night.
Senior forward Marcus Domask knocked down the winning bucket — a 3-pointer from the left corner with 22 seconds remaining — to give the Salukis (2-0) their first Power Five road win since beating Colorado in the NIT in 2000.
Trailing, 55-45, with 6:43 to go, the Salukis finished the game on a 16-5 run, and all 16 points were scored by either Domask or Lance Jones, who led the team in scoring with 16 and 19 points, respectively.
The Salukis travel to Southern Indiana on Sunday with tipoff set for 3 p.m. CT from Screaming Eagles Arena. The game will air on ESPN Plus.