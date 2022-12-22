 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated higher amounts of snow cannot be
ruled out if heavier snow bands develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

SIU football inks 23 players on National Signing Day

SIU Football inks 23 players on National Signing Day

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois head coach Nick Hill announced the first-wave of signees for SIU's Class of 2023.

The Salukis added 23 players, including 13 incoming freshman, 5 FCS transfers, 3 JUCO transfers, 1 Power Fiver transfer and 1 FBS transfer. 

The class breakdown includes seven wide receivers, four offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, two linebackers, two running backs, two defensive backs and one tight end.

"I want to thank the student-athletes who are signing with us, and their parents trusting us and finding a home here," Hill said. "The word 'family' gets thrown around a lot, but I think they'll quickly know they picked the right spot and they'll be part of a family atmosphere."

Three of the transfers were All-Conference players at their former FCS school — linebacker Colin Bohanek (Eastern Illinois), wide receiver Vinson Davis III (Charleston Southern) and defensive end Tim Varga (Eastern Illinois).

Hill said he expects to add more signees in the coming weeks and also during the February signing period. 

Full list is below:

  • Jaelin Benefield
    • Running Back, 5-10, 170, Junior
    • Pearland, TX
    • Transfer: Eastern Illinois
  • Colin Bohanek
    • Linebacker, 6-0, 225, Junior
    • Chicago
    • Transfer: Eastern Illinois
  • Jamir Conn
    • Cornerback, 5-10, 165, Freshman
    • Kansas City, Mo. | Lee's Summit North HS
  • Vinson Davis III
    • Wide Receiver, 5-7, 165, Sophomore
    • Miramar, FL
    • Transfer: Charleston Southern
  • Daelin DeGraffenreid
    • Wide Receiver, 6-2, 195, Sophomore
    • Bakersfield, CA
    • Transfer: City College of San Francisco
  • Aiden Duerig
    • Offensive Tackle, 6-6, 315, Freshman
    • Lowell, Ind. | Crown Point Indiana HS
  • Amir Dwight
    • Defensive Line, 6-1, 262, Freshman
    • Cordele, Ga. | Crisp County HS
  • Noah Fenske
    • Offensive Line, 6-4, 295, Junior
    • New Hampton, Iowa
    • Transfer: Colorado
  • Elijah Gunn
    • Defensive Tackle, 6-2, 284, Freshman
    • LaGrange, Ga. | Callaway HS
  • Blaine Halley
    • Offensive Line, 6-6, 290, Freshman
    • Atlanta, Ill. | Olympia HS
  • Brodan Lewis
    • Wide Receiver, 5-11, 180, Freshman
    • Highland, Ill, | Highland HS
  • Aiden Logan
    • Offensive Line, 6-6, 325, Junior
    • Carthage, Mo.
    • Transfer: Butler Community College
  • Jamond Mathis
    • Defensive End, 6-3, 235, Freshman
    • Saint Charles, Mo. | Duchesne, HS
  • Allen Middleton
    • Wide Receiver, 5-11, 180, Freshman
    • Mascoutah, Ill. | Mascoutah HS
  • Logan Minton
    • Tight End, 6-7, 215, Freshman
    • Wildwood, Mo. | Lafayette HS
  • Carmelo Smith
    • Defensive Line, 6-2, 285, Freshman
    • Selma, Ala. | Prattville HS
  • Ubayd Steed
    • Safety, 5-11, 180, Junior
    • Philadelphia, Pa.
    • Transfer: Towson State
  • Tim Varga
    • Defensive End, 6-3, 250, Senior
    • Newton, N.C. | Elk Grove Village HS (IL)
    • Transfer: Eastern Illinois
  • Kayleb Wagner
    • Running Back, 6-1, 215, Freshman
    • Baker, Fla. | Baker HS
  • Miles Wash
    • Linebacker, 5-10, 217, Freshman
    • Wichita, Kan. | Derby High School
  • Cal Weidemann
    • Wide Receiver, 6-1, 195, Junior
    • Omaha, Neb. | Westside HS
    • Transfer: Iowa Central Community College
  • Zach Westmoreland
    • Athlete, 6-2, 205, Sophomore
    • Joplin, Mo. | Joplin HS
    • Transfer: Eastern Michigan
  • Kam White
    • Wide Receiver, 6-0, 180, Freshman
    • Huntsville, Ala. | Huntsville HS

