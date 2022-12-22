SIU football inks 23 players on National Signing Day

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois head coach Nick Hill announced the first-wave of signees for SIU's Class of 2023.
The Salukis added 23 players, including 13 incoming freshman, 5 FCS transfers, 3 JUCO transfers, 1 Power Fiver transfer and 1 FBS transfer.
The class breakdown includes seven wide receivers, four offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, two linebackers, two running backs, two defensive backs and one tight end.
"I want to thank the student-athletes who are signing with us, and their parents trusting us and finding a home here," Hill said. "The word 'family' gets thrown around a lot, but I think they'll quickly know they picked the right spot and they'll be part of a family atmosphere."
Three of the transfers were All-Conference players at their former FCS school — linebacker Colin Bohanek (Eastern Illinois), wide receiver Vinson Davis III (Charleston Southern) and defensive end Tim Varga (Eastern Illinois).
Hill said he expects to add more signees in the coming weeks and also during the February signing period.
Full list is below:
- Jaelin Benefield
- Running Back, 5-10, 170, Junior
- Pearland, TX
- Transfer: Eastern Illinois
- Colin Bohanek
- Linebacker, 6-0, 225, Junior
- Chicago
- Transfer: Eastern Illinois
- Jamir Conn
- Cornerback, 5-10, 165, Freshman
- Kansas City, Mo. | Lee's Summit North HS
- Vinson Davis III
- Wide Receiver, 5-7, 165, Sophomore
- Miramar, FL
- Transfer: Charleston Southern
- Daelin DeGraffenreid
- Wide Receiver, 6-2, 195, Sophomore
- Bakersfield, CA
- Transfer: City College of San Francisco
- Aiden Duerig
- Offensive Tackle, 6-6, 315, Freshman
- Lowell, Ind. | Crown Point Indiana HS
- Amir Dwight
- Defensive Line, 6-1, 262, Freshman
- Cordele, Ga. | Crisp County HS
- Noah Fenske
- Offensive Line, 6-4, 295, Junior
- New Hampton, Iowa
- Transfer: Colorado
- Elijah Gunn
- Defensive Tackle, 6-2, 284, Freshman
- LaGrange, Ga. | Callaway HS
- Blaine Halley
- Offensive Line, 6-6, 290, Freshman
- Atlanta, Ill. | Olympia HS
- Brodan Lewis
- Wide Receiver, 5-11, 180, Freshman
- Highland, Ill, | Highland HS
- Aiden Logan
- Offensive Line, 6-6, 325, Junior
- Carthage, Mo.
- Transfer: Butler Community College
- Jamond Mathis
- Defensive End, 6-3, 235, Freshman
- Saint Charles, Mo. | Duchesne, HS
- Allen Middleton
- Wide Receiver, 5-11, 180, Freshman
- Mascoutah, Ill. | Mascoutah HS
- Logan Minton
- Tight End, 6-7, 215, Freshman
- Wildwood, Mo. | Lafayette HS
- Carmelo Smith
- Defensive Line, 6-2, 285, Freshman
- Selma, Ala. | Prattville HS
- Ubayd Steed
- Safety, 5-11, 180, Junior
- Philadelphia, Pa.
- Transfer: Towson State
- Tim Varga
- Defensive End, 6-3, 250, Senior
- Newton, N.C. | Elk Grove Village HS (IL)
- Transfer: Eastern Illinois
- Kayleb Wagner
- Running Back, 6-1, 215, Freshman
- Baker, Fla. | Baker HS
- Miles Wash
- Linebacker, 5-10, 217, Freshman
- Wichita, Kan. | Derby High School
- Cal Weidemann
- Wide Receiver, 6-1, 195, Junior
- Omaha, Neb. | Westside HS
- Transfer: Iowa Central Community College
- Zach Westmoreland
- Athlete, 6-2, 205, Sophomore
- Joplin, Mo. | Joplin HS
- Transfer: Eastern Michigan
- Kam White
- Wide Receiver, 6-0, 180, Freshman
- Huntsville, Ala. | Huntsville HS