Salukis Snap Murray State’s 20-Game Homecourt Streak; Win Fifth-Straight

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois men's basketball won its fifth-straight game Thursday night with a 63-57 victory on the road against Murray State.
Led by Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, the Salukis snapped the Racers' 20-game homecourt streak inside the CFSB Center.
Domask put together a 20-point, 11 rebound and six assist game to lead the Salukis – his second double-double of the season. Jones had a team-high 21 points, including four assists, three rebounds and a trio of 3-pointers.
Southern Illinois returns to Banterra Center to host Belmont during the Saluki New Year's Day Bash. The game will be broadcast to a national television audience with tipoff set for 4 p.m. on ESPNU.