Saluki Softball inks 5 high school players

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois softball coach Jen Sewell announced her first signing class on Wednesday, including position players, a hitting-pitcher, plus one of the most sought-after high school pitchers in the country.
Joining the program next fall are pitcher Maddia Groff, catcher Rylinn Groff, outfielder Katherine Johnson, infielder Amanda Knutson and pitcher-infielder Kiana McDowell.
Sewell said several members of this year's recruiting class chose SIU over Power Five offers, electing to join a Saluki program that made eight NCAA Tournament appearances under her predecessor and mentor, Kerri Blaylock.
Here's some more details on each new recruit:
- Maddia Groff (LHP, Bennington, Neb.) led Omaha Marian High School to a 2022 Class A state championship last season, earning All-Nebraska Super State first-team honors. She was the Metro Conference Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year. Groff struck out 307 batters, posted a 0.93 ERA and also hit .506.
- Joining Maddia at SIU is twin sister and battery mate Rylinn Groff (C, Bennington, Neb.). She threw out 90 percent of base stealers in last season and hit .486 with 18 stolen bases. Rylinn earned All-Nebraska Super State first team honors, plus First-Team All State Class A, All-Metro first team, and First-Team All-Conference recognition.
- Katherine Johnson (OF, Omaha, Neb.) blasted a state-record 20 home runs as a junior for Millard North High School. In 2022, she hit .467 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI, and was named All-State by the Omaha World-Herald. She also earned All-Metro and All-Metro Academic honors.
- Amanda Knutson (INF, Bonner Springs, Kan.) hit .417 with eight home runs and a .985 fielding percentage for Basehor-Linwood High School as a junior last spring. She was an All-State selection who helped lead her team to a conference championship and second place finish in the 5A state tournament. She also placed second in the 5A State Championship for Powerlifting as a junior. Academically, Knutson was a two-time National Honors Society member.
- Kiana McDowell (P/INF, Liberty, Mo.) put up impressive numbers both in the circle and at the plate. In her recently completed senior season, coming off an injury, she threw 99 innings with 77 strikeouts and a 2.40 ERA. A three-time Academic All-State honoree, McDowell hit .402 with a .717 slugging percentage and seven home runs.
"The mound was an obvious priority but while recruiting pitcher Maddia Groff, that brought us to Rylinn her twin sister, who catches, and Katherine her teammate in the outfield," Sewell explained. "That is three of the top players in the state of Nebraska in one recruiting class. The icing on the cake is Knutson and McDowell — two players who, just like the Nebraskans, that play for one of the top club teams in the country."