Saluki Football to play at BYU in 2024

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois will play at BYU to open the 2024 season. The Salukis will travel to Utah to play the Cougars August 31, 2024.
The game at BYU replaces a previously scheduled game at Kansas on the same day. SIU was slated to receive a $500,000 guarantee for playing the Jayhawks in 2024. Instead, Southern will receive a $560,000 payout ($425,000 from BYU, $135,000 from Kansas).
BYU has competed as an FBS independent program since 2011and will join the Big 12 Conference in 2023.
The Salukis are 2-19 in school history versus Power Five opponents, including a win at Northwestern on Sept. 17.