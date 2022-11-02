Saluki Football to celebrate Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 12

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- In honor of Veteran's Day, all veterans and active duty military personnel will receive free admission to the Saluki Football game versus North Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The game at Saluki Stadium kicks off at 2 p.m.
Military personnel can claim their free ticket on game day by showing a military ID. They may also purchase additional tickets for just $10 each.
Southern Illinois is currently tied for third place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference standings with a 4-2 league record.