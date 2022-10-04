Saluki Football Homecoming game to feature flyover by Air Force A-10 Thunderbolts

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Saluki Athletics announced that the Homecoming game versus Western Illinois on Oct. 15 will feature a pregame flyover during the National Anthem of multiple U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft.
The lead pilot is Class of 1999 alumnus Joshua Rose, who graduated from SIU's Aviation program. He is currently a Southwest Airlines pilot and Air National Guard Lieutenant Colonel out of the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at Saluki Stadium with the flyover scheduled at approximately 1:50 p.m.
Want to attend the game? Click here for tickets.