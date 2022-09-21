 Skip to main content
Saluki Athletics offers $31.24 four-game flash sale

SIU Football opens up fall practice, season opener one month away

CARBONDALE (WSIL) --  To commemorate Saturday's 31-24 win over Northwestern, Saluki Athletics is offering a special $31.24 price for the remaining four home games on its schedule.

The discount is available only on-line (SIUSalukis.com/3124) and for just 31 hours and 24 minutes, beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Southern Illinois has remaining games against No. 19-ranked North Dakota (Sept. 24), Western Illinois (Oct. 15), Northern Iowa (Oct. 29) and defending national champion and No. 1-ranked North Dakota State (Nov. 12).

"The sale represents more than a 50 percent discount off the game-day price you would pay for these seats," said SIU Director of Athletics Tim Leonard. "It's a tremendous value and offers an affordable way for people to get on board with a football program that just beat a Big Ten opponent."

 

