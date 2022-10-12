Pepsi Mid-America & Saluki Athletics aim for world record at Saturday's game

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Pepsi MidAmerica and Saluki Athletics are teaming up to attempt to set a new world record for "Breaking Cans" during Saturday's Homecoming football game.
Every fan will receive a 7UP can when they enter the stadium. At the end of the first quarter, fans will be directed to simultaneously crack open their cans. A Guinness World Record representative will be on-site to confirm the record.
The event will be captured on video using a drone flown by WSIL, as well as on-field microphones.
The current record is held by Stolle Machinery, which sponsored a record setting event on September 18, 2019, in Sidney, Ohio. As part of the Shelby County bicentennial celebration, several thousand school children and public gathered in Sidney High School stadium and broke the record for 'Most people opening drink cans simultaneously'. The existing record is 2,344 cans.
SIU's Homecoming game against Western Illinois kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Saluki Stadium.