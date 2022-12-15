Pat Poore retires as winningest assistant in Saluki Football history

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Long-time Southern Illinois football assistant coach Pat Poore announced his retirement on Thursday.
Poore will leave at the winningest assistant coach in school history with 87 victories in 13 seasons. No head coach or assistant has been involved in more wins or playoff appearances (7) at SlU.
Poore served two coaching stints with the Salukis — first as the quarterbacks and special teams coach under Jerry Kill from 2001-07, and most recently as the tight ends and fullbacks coach under Nick Hill from 2017-21.
"Having worked with Pat for 10 years as both a player and a coach, he has helped shape who I am, and how I want to treat people," Hill said. "Every day he came to work or practice with a true joy of coaching. He loves the game of football for the right reasons and was as loyal as can be. He only worked for two head coaches in his career. He always brought a smile to my face, and what a great way to be remembered."
Poore will be recognized on-court during the first half of Friday night's men's basketball game versus Chicago State.