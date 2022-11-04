One lucky student could win free tuition at SIU

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If 2,000 Southern Illinois University Carbondale students attend the first home men’s basketball game on Monday, Nov. 7, one lucky Saluki chosen at random will win free tuition for the spring semester.
Tipoff against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock is at 7 p.m. at the Banterra Center. Students get in free with their student ID.
The winner will be announced at the last media timeout of the second half, and the selected student must be present to win. If a student already has all their expenses covered by a scholarship, another drawing will take place.
“The Dawg Pound wanted to go big for the first game,” he said, “and we talked to Chancellor Austin Lane about ideas on how to Pack the Pound. A raffle for free tuition was the first idea to come to mind.”