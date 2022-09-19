Nic Baker named MVFC Offensive Player of the Week

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois quarterback Nic Baker is the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
The honor came after the Salukis won against Big Ten opponent Northwestern Saturday 31-24.
The junior QB completed 23-of-34 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Excluding sacks, Baker had 35 yards rushing.
Baker won the league's Player of the Week honors for the fourth time in his career. He won it twice during the 2021 fall season and once during the 2021 spring season.