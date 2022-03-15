Salukis tab Craig Roberts as next women's Soccer coach

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - It's a new chapter for the SIU women's soccer program. The salukis have named Craig Roberts as the teams next head coach.
Roberts was formally the head man at Grambling state, Ball state and UT Martin.
The UK native says he likes the teams foundation but knows there is plenty of work to be done.
SIU Interim Athletic Director Matt Kupec said this is will be a five year plan, and he is very bullish on Roberts to lead the soccer program to new heights.
News 3 will have more on Salukis new soccer coach in the coming weeks.