Salukis Quarterback Nic Baker named MFVC Offensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Javon Wlliams Jr. stole the show for the Salukis in Saturdays win over Western Illinois. He accounted for almost all of the Salukis points.

But Quarterback Nic Baker broke some records in the victory and was named conferences offensive player of the week.

Baker was really efficient on Saturday. He completed 25 of 28 passes, that completion percentage is unheard of.

It was at 89 percent and was just shy of the All-Time FCS record.

He also connected on his first 15 throws against WIU. Which is the longest streak to start a game in school history and longest for SIU overall.

The junior has not thrown an interception in his last 120 attempts. Records are nice, but he says its all about collecting victories.

It was a record setting Saturday for Baker. He will look to continue to impress this Saturday when Southern visits 1-5 South Dakota, who has dropped its last 3 games.

