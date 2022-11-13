Salukis Playoff Hopes Now on Life Support Following Loss to NDSU

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Earlier this season, the Salukis playoffs hopes looked strong after a big win over Northwestern and going on a five-game win streak, but the past few weeks, those playoff hopes have dwindled.
The Salukis have lost three straight games including falling to North Dakota State on Saturday.
News 3 Sports Director Jake Siegel has more on the Salukis playoff picture following the loss.
The message was simple: win the next two games and the Salukis are in the playoffs. SIU was unable to take down No. 4 North Dakota State and that tough three point loss to the Bison now means the Salukis playoff fate sits on life support.
“It definitely sucks you know it definitely sucks. I know in 2019 we were 7-5 we had an FBS win thought we had a chance and we didn’t make it so that was difficult so not having a concrete knowledge of us being able to make It stings,” said Senior Fullback, Jacob Garret following the loss.
Senior Linebacker, Ma’kel Calhoun added, "it’s kind of sad but you know with a small chance of trying to make it to the playoffs, a very small opportunity but we still have one more game so that is what we will focus on right now so that’s what it is.”
"We”ll have the same mentality next week, its about coming out of here and finishing 6-5 and finishing this thing the right way we got to go on the road," said Head Coach, Nick Hill.
And as for those playoff odds for those Salukis, right now it doesn’t look good. Southern needs to win out on Saturday and get a ton of help from many other teams across the country in order to possibly sneak into the post-season.
The Salukis will travel to Youngstown State next Saturday to close out the regular season, kickoff is at 11 a.m.