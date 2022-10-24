Salukis offering $6 tickets for men's basketball season opener

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- With just 14 days until the start of the 2022-23 men's basketball season, Southern Illinois Athletics has announced $6 tickets for the home-opener against Little Rock on November 7.
The discounted tickets are available in section 113 of Banterra Center and can be purchased by visiting SIUSalukis.com/PackThePound.
The Salukis were picked third in the Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Poll.
SIU will play a charity exhibition at Alabama on Saturday, October 29 at 2 p.m.
Single-game tickets and mini-plans are available at the SIU ticket office at Banterra Center during normal business hours and also by calling 877-SALUKIS or visiting SIUSalukis.com/Tickets.