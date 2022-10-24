 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated/Near Critical Fire Danger Monday...

Gusty south winds are expected to increase through the late
morning. Afternoon wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35
mph are expected. Across portions of western Kentucky, southeast
Illinois and southwest Indiana drier air from aloft may work to
lower relative humidity to as low as 25 to 30 percent in the
afternoon. Coupled with extremely dry conditions from the ongoing
drought an elevated risk of wildfire/grassfire growth and spread
is expected again today.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Salukis offering $6 tickets for men's basketball season opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Siu ticket promo

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- With just 14 days until the start of the 2022-23 men's basketball season, Southern Illinois Athletics has announced $6 tickets for the home-opener against Little Rock on November 7.

The discounted tickets are available in section 113 of Banterra Center and can be purchased by visiting SIUSalukis.com/PackThePound.

The Salukis were picked third in the Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Poll.

SIU will play a charity exhibition at Alabama on Saturday, October 29 at 2 p.m.

Single-game tickets and mini-plans are available at the SIU ticket office at Banterra Center during normal business hours and also by calling 877-SALUKIS or visiting SIUSalukis.com/Tickets.

