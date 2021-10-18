Salukis hold off North Dakota in Homecoming thriller

(WSIL) -- For the third-straight week, Southern Illinois won on the final play, this time beating North Dakota, 31-28, when UND kicker Brady Stevens missed wide right on a 47-yard field goal as time expired.
After winning consecutive games in overtime, SIU kicker Nico Gualdoni provided the margin of victory today for the No. 4-ranked Salukis (6-1, 4-0), when he drilled a career-long 46-yard field goal with 5:14 remaining.
"If you're a Saluki Football fan, I think that you've gotten your money's worth as far as close games," SIU head coach Nick Hill joked. "I know we're better for it. Our team has learned what it takes to win close games and understand the detail that it takes."
Southern's lone touchdown of the second half was a 58-yard Baker to Izaiah Hartrup connection that put the Salukis up, 28-21. Baker finished the day 13-of-16 for 177 yards, three TDs and a pick, while Hartrup led the Salukis with four catches for 91 yards.
The Salukis are off to their best start since 2009, will play next at at Northern Iowa (Oct. 30) and still have home games versus Missouri State (Nov. 6) and Youngstown State (Nov. 20) sandwiched around a road trip to Indiana State (Nov. 13).
In terms of ticket sales, Saturday's game marked the highest-grossing regular-season gate in school history.
"It was an awesome crowd, an awesome atmosphere, tailgate," Hill said. "They showed up, they wanted to see us win, and we got a win against a ranked opponent."