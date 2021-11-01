Salukis fall flat at Northern Iowa

(WSIL) -- Southern Illinois came up empty in the red zone late in the game Saturday in a loss to Northern Iowa.
The No. 3-ranked Salukis (6-2, 4-1) out-gained the No. 16 Panthers (5-3, 3-2) on the day, 410-285, but costly turnovers and having to settle for three field goals were the difference.
SIU quarterback Nic Baker passed for 306 yards, but he was picked off twice, once on a deflected ball at the line of scrimmage, and he fumbled once.
"I think if you asked a lot of teams, if you could move the ball and throw for 300 yards up here, they would take it," said Saluki head coach Nick Hill. "Now, you have to score, you can't turn it over. The goal was to win. Yards don't get you any points."
The Salukis slipped into second place, one game behind 5-0 North Dakota State, with three games remaining. The two teams don't play each other this season, but the Bison still have to play at South Dakota State.
The Salukis host a critical game next Saturday against Missouri State, which is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the MVFC. The Bears are coming off a dramatic comeback win over North Dakota, while Southern will look to bounce back from it's first loss to an FCS team this season.