Saluki Spring Football Game puts players in front of fans

  • Updated
SIU Spring Football Game

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- College Football returned to our area today! The Saluki Spring Football game featured a little bit of everything.

The game marked the end of the spring season.

The Salukis spent the first half hour of the afternoon showing fans the drills they have been working on during the past few months.

Fans packed Saluki Stadium and even the cheerleaders were out to support the Dawgs.

Head Coach Nick Hill dialed up about 50 live plays and worked on different in-game situations, testing the team all day.

SIU was the first of our three area college football teams to hold a spring game this year.

Coach Hill says it was great to see his team compete one final time heading into the summer, and make his team feel like this is just another Saturday in the fall.

We'll hear from some of the saluki's top players on the spring game, including quarterback Nic Baker on Sunday here on News 3.

For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3.

