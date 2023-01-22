Saluki Softball Holds 24th Annual Fundraiser

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Softball season is creeping up on us, blink twice and it will be here. The SIU softball team held its 24th annual fundraiser last night with their season less than three weeks away.
This fundraiser marked the first-time Saluki fans and donors got to meet the 2023 squad. The Dawgs were introduced, and this year's team features a bunch of new faces.
Saluki team gear, memorabilia and gift certificates were just some of the hot ticket items that members of the Dawgs faithful had a chance to bid on.
Supporters of the program were also able to hear from head coach, Jen Sewell, who enters her first full season as the team's head coach. She took over on an interim basis last season.
Coach Sewell says the money raised from the event will be put to good use in several different areas.
The next time this event happens, it will mark the program's silver anniversary and 25th year of the fundraiser. The Dawgs are less than three weeks away from playing meaningful softball.