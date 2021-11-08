Saluki Men's Basketball opens season at Little Rock on Tuesday

(WSIL) -- Southern Illinois opens its 2021-22 season on the road with a trip to Little Rock on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
SIU is 1-1 all-time against Little Rock, with each team winning its home game.
The Salukis return 97 percent of their scoring from last year's team. The team's top-eight scorers return, and seven players return who started 10+ games last season.
SIU was picked fifth in the MVC preseason poll. Domask (Second Team) and Lance Jones (Third Team) were named to the preseason All-MVC teams.
Head Coach Bryan Mullins says he is excited to get the season underway.
"It's the start of college basketball – what an exciting time of the year. Our guys have worked extremely hard and we have a tough, tough challenge ahead of us on Tuesday night playing Arkansas-Little Rock. They won the league [Sun Belt] two years ago, obviously last year was a tough season for everyone. Coach [Darrell] Walker is a very good coach – they play a winning style of basketball. They can really guard you, they have great length and athleticism. Offensively, they get the shots they want. It's going to be fun and going to be a challenge for us. The hardest thing in college basketball is to win on the road, our guys are looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity and I'm looking forward to coaching them and watching them compete Tuesday night."