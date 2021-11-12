You are the owner of this article.
...Wind Gusts 30 to 40 mph possible across parts of the Quad State
region today...

Widespread wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are expected to develop over
parts of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois around or
slightly before 6 am CST, spreading south and east through the day
in advance of a fast moving weather system crossing the area.

As the day progresses, wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph will
become more common.

Wind gusts approaching or briefly exceeding 40 mph may be possible
in an area stretching along and south of a line from Naylor,
Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau in southeast Missouri, onward to
Vienna in southern Illinois, and stretching northeast to Henderson
and Owensboro in northwest Kentucky today.

The strongest winds will likely develop over southeast Missouri
near 8 am CST and spread quickly across parts of extreme southern
Illinois, the Purchase and Pennyrile areas of west Kentucky
through 1 pm CST.

Some of the wind gusts may be locally enhanced by nearby shower
activity.

The gusty winds will likely toss around unsecured objects left
outdoors and could break small tree limbs. If these tree limbs
fall on power lines, a brief interruption in electricity may
result.

Drivers of high profile vehicles may experience difficulty
driving due to the stronger winds.

These winds should rapidly subside after sunset across the Quad
State region.

Saluki Men's Basketball hosts Austin Peay in the Charles Helleny Tipoff Classic Friday night

  • 0
SIU Salukis logo

SIU Salukis

 By Mandy Robertson

CARBONDALE (WSIL) --  Southern Illinois hosts Austin Peay on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Banterra Center in the home opener for Saluki Basketball. 

The game is billed as the Charles Helleny Tipoff Classic in honor of the late Charles Helleny, a long-time supporter of the program.

Helleny, who was known as "Mr. Southern Illinois," was a 1957 SIU alum and generously donated the fourth-largest gift in Saluki Athletics history. He passed away in August 2019, and SIU's first home game against a Division I opponent each season is named in his honor.

The first 1,000 SIU students in attendance at the game will receive a free "Pack The Pound" t-shirt. The pregame show will feature a special instrumental rendition of the National Anthem, performed by renowned saxophonist Jeff Wisely.

The Salukis (0-1) are 2-0 in home openers under head coach Bryan Mullins. SIU is trying to win three-straight home openers for the first time since winning 12-straight from 1998-99 to 2009-10. 

Head Coach Bryan Mullins said Austin Peay is a good team and they are looking forward from Tuesday's loss. 

“Obviously, I'm disappointed in that we couldn't get the win on Tuesday night; we did it to ourselves with the turnovers. Little Rock is a good team – won a championship recently with Coach Walker. They have a great program and we didn't play well enough to win on the road. With all the mistakes and the turnovers, we had a chance to still win it and didn't. As far as where this team can go, this team has a very high ceiling. Coup [Ben Coupet Jr.] hasn't practiced in three and a half weeks, obviously missed a game and has been out – so we're still getting guys back out on the court. We can't beat ourselves and find the best adjustment for our guys in what we can do on the road."

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

