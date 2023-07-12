Saluki Golf Program set for 7th Annual Fundraiser

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Last year a record-high 27 teams played in the 6th annual Saluki Golf fundraiser.
SIU hopes to top that number this year.
The largest fundraiser for both Saluki Golf squads returns early next month.
The tournament will take place at Kokopelli in Marion on Friday, August 4th.
More than 160 Golfers were all over the course, having fun and more importantly raising money for the Dawgs.
There are 2 sessions. the first one tees off at 8:00AM, the second is at 1:00PM
This Golf outing allows the Maroon & White to play in some exotic areas and also compete against some of the top programs in the nation.
The money raised goes back to athletes to get the golf gear they need.
The event is open to the public and registration is now open.