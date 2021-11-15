You are the owner of this article.
Saluki Football wins big at Indiana State, 47-21

saluki football

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois kept both its playoff hopes and conference championship ambitions alive with a 47-21 win on a chilly Saturday at Indiana State.

The No. 15-ranked Salukis (7-3, 5-2) blew the game open with a touchdown on the final play of the first half and three unanswered scores in the third quarter, including a pick-six by defensive end Anthony Knighton.

Southern returns home for its regular-season finale next Saturday against Youngstown State at noon. Not only is it Senior Day at Saluki Stadium, but a potential playoff berth and possible conference title are on the line. SIU trails league-leading North Dakota State by one game in the standings.

Saluki Athletics is offering a special $10 ticket when purchasing online using the promo code "SENIOR".

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

