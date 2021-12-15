Saluki Football welcomes 12 players to the Class of '22 on Signing Day

(WSIL) -- On National Signing Day, Southern Illinois head coach Nick Hill announced the first-wave of signees for SIU's Class of 2022, adding 12 players, featuring nine incoming freshmen and three transfers. Six of the players are from the St. Louis area.
Hill said he expects to add more signees in the coming weeks and also during the February signing period.
"This is our seventh class that we've signed here. It's crazy how fast those go. It really hits home when you watch those guys who are no all the way through your program, and you remember their signing day. They graduate, and you see the maturity, you see how much they've changed and grown. Then you see these new guys coming in each year and you think about what they can be. Head Coach Nick Hill said signing day is always exciting for his program.
We've proven that we can recruit at a high level and develop guys. There's a checklist that goes into (recruiting) and these guys met that criteria and we're excited about them. Once they get here, it's about the hard work and overcoming things, and you really don't know a few years down the road what that class really looks like.
We'll obviously add to this class, but the early signing period gives you an opportunity to sign guys who have been committed for a while, especially the high school kids. The group of high school kids that we're signing have been committed for a long time — a lot of them from the St. Louis area have been down to multiple games and already feel like part of the family.
We hit on what we stand for in this program — a couple offensive linemen, quarterback Tre Baker, Charles Young won a state championship in Missouri and made a huge play in that game — we're always looking for winners that come from great programs. We've found they know the level of expectations and what it's going to take to work."