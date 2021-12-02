Saluki Football preps for playoff showdown at No. 2 North Dakota State

(WSIL) -- With the FCS Playoffs field whittled down to 16 teams, Southern Illinois travels to North Dakota State on Saturday for a showdown between Missouri Valley Football Conference powerhouses.
The game will be televised on ESPN+ and kicks off at 2:30 p.m.
The Salukis (8-4) are coming off a 22-10 first-round win at South Dakota, in which they forced four turnovers. The Bison (10-1) are well rested, after earning the No. 2 seed in the bracket and a first-round bye.
The teams met earlier this year, with Southern claiming a 38-14 victory during the spring season.
In the last four seasons, the only teams to beat North Dakota State have been SIU, arch-rival South Dakota State and eventual 2021 spring National Champion Sam Houston State.
The MFVC began the playoffs with six teams and is down to three, with SIU, NDSU and SDSU still alive. The Jackrabbits play at Sacramento State on Saturday night.
The winner of SIU at NDSU will play the winner of East Tennessee State and Kennesaw State in the Elite Eight on either Dec. 10 or 11.
Head Coach Nick Hill said they are ready for the opportunity.
"Excited to be in this position with a great opportunity this week. I'm proud of our guys last week, like I said at the game, when you end your season with a hard loss and a season full of highs and lows, being able to reset and believe in ourselves – that talks to a lot of the character in the locker room with guys who are experienced. We did a great job with a great week of practice, that's just the start, you still have to go out and play well in those 60 minutes. On the road and in a playoff environment, they did all the things necessary to win. They controlled the line of scrimmage, we won the turnover margin, and we were solid in the kicking game and ultimately got a win and now we're on to a huge challenge this week.
I have tons of respect for North Dakota State, that's really all I can say. Coach [Matt] Entz, their coaching staff, their players, their tradition, their development – just a ton of respect for those guys and the way they go about it. When you look at the film, they play hard, they're gritty, this is a pretty typical North Dakota State team, as far as getting back to physically getting after you in the running game. They have some explosiveness on the edge with maybe one of the best wide receivers in the country. They are doing a good job with getting those touches, reverses, and run game. And they have settled in on a quarterback, who's playing at a good level. Defensively, it's always a challenge. They consistently have always one of the top-five defenses in the country year after year.
We're excited, everyone always talks about the spring and how we were able to beat them. So this team will come in with confidence, I know that they'll use that to their advantage, too. It was probably a game they didn't want to lose in the spring, now we get another opportunity to play them. They haven't been on our schedule in the last two years, fate had it the way it worked out with the spring schedule, now we earn the right to have a shot at them in the playoffs."