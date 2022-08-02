Saluki Football picked 4th in preseason poll, tickets on-sale Wednesday

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

CARBONDALE (WSIL) --  In a preseason poll of league coaches and media, Southern Illinois was picked to finish fourth in the 11-team Missouri Valley Football Conference. 

Defending national champion North Dakota State was a nearly unanimous choice to repeat as league champions.

Five Salukis were named to the preseason All-Conference team. Wide receiver Avante Cox, all-purpose back Javon Williams Jr. and cornerback PJ Jules were all named to the first team. Fullback Jacob Garrett and safety Clayton Bush were second-team selections.

Southern Illinois is coming off back-to-back FCS Playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021 and have spent 24-consecutive weeks ranked in the Top 25, including as high as a No. 3 ranking.

SIU begins its regular season on Sept. 3 at Incarnate Word and hosts SEMO in the War For The Wheel on Sept. 10. Season tickets are currently on-sale, and single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday at 8 a.m.

