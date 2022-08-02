Saluki Football picked 4th in preseason poll, tickets on-sale Wednesday

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- In a preseason poll of league coaches and media, Southern Illinois was picked to finish fourth in the 11-team Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Defending national champion North Dakota State was a nearly unanimous choice to repeat as league champions.
Five Salukis were named to the preseason All-Conference team. Wide receiver Avante Cox, all-purpose back Javon Williams Jr. and cornerback PJ Jules were all named to the first team. Fullback Jacob Garrett and safety Clayton Bush were second-team selections.
Southern Illinois is coming off back-to-back FCS Playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021 and have spent 24-consecutive weeks ranked in the Top 25, including as high as a No. 3 ranking.
SIU begins its regular season on Sept. 3 at Incarnate Word and hosts SEMO in the War For The Wheel on Sept. 10. Season tickets are currently on-sale, and single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday at 8 a.m.