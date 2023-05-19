Saluki fans flock to Buffalo Wild Wings for SIU Softball Watch Party

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Not everyone had a chance to make the 1,400 mile trip to Utah, So Saluki fans did the next best thing.
Watch the game on the big screen and eat some good food at Buffalo Wild Wings.
All eyes on were on the game!
The Carbondale location was packed with Saluki fans who were cheering for the Dawgs.
Southern was on the national stage starting its journey for a national championship.
We spoke to Dawg Pound President Dylan Chambers who says the local support for the team is great and works in two ways.