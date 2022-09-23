Saluki basketball inks home and home agreement with Oklahoma State

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois head coach Bryan Mullins announced updates to the 2022-23 schedule as well as future schedules with the addition of home-and-home series with Oklahoma State, Saint Louis and Southern Indiana.
"With the addition of two extra Valley games, top to bottom this year’s schedule is one of the most challenging in a long time," Mullins said. "To have multiple Quad One opportunities in non-conference was important to us and something that is not easy to achieve."
The two-for-one series with Oklahoma State will begin this season as the Salukis travel to historic Gallagher-Iba Arena for a matchup with the Cowboys on November 10. With the agreement, Oklahoma State will play at Banterra Center during the 2023-24 season.
Oklahoma State will host the Salukis once more during the 2024-25 season to complete the agreement.
A matchup with Saint Louis on the road this season will be returned in 2023-24 as the Billikens are set to travel to Carbondale for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
Southern Indiana has also agreed to a two-for-one deal with SIU. The Screaming Eagles will host Southern Illinois on November 13. In return, USI will play games in Carbondale during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.
- Nov. 7 – vs Little Rock
- Nov. 10 – at Oklahoma State
- Nov. 13 – at Southern Indiana
- Nov. 17 – vs Tennessee State (Banterra Center - SoCal Challenge)
- Nov. 21 – vs UNLV (San Juan Capistrano, Calif. - SoCal Challenge)Nov. 23 – vs Minnesota or Cal Baptist (San Juan Capistrano, Calif. - SoCal Challenge)
- Nov. 30 – at Evansville
- Dec. 3 – at Saint Louis
- Dec. 7 – vs Indiana State
- Dec. 10 – vs Alcorn State
- Dec. 13 – vs Lincoln University
- Dec. 16 – vs Chicago State
- Dec. 21 – at SEMO
- Dec. 29 – at Murray State
- Jan. 1 – vs Belmont
- Jan. 4 – vs Drake
- Jan. 7 – at Northern Iowa
- Jan. 11 – at Indiana State
- Jan. 14 – vs Illinois State
- Jan. 17 – vs Evansville
- Jan. 21 – at Missouri State
- Jan. 24 – vs Murray State
- Jan. 29 – at Illinois State
- Feb. 1 – at Bradley
- Feb. 5 – vs Missouri State
- Feb. 8 – vs UIC
- Feb. 11 – at Drake
- Feb. 14 – at Valparaiso
- Feb. 19 – vs Bradley
- Feb. 22 – vs Northern Iowa
- Feb. 26 – at UIC
- Mar. 2-5 – MVC Championship (St. Louis, Mo.)