S.I. Fitness Expo Has great debut at Pavilion in Marion

Some of the strongest competitors in Southern Illinois were excited to show off just how strong they really are.
Day one of the fitness expo featured the strongman competition. No one was lifting any cars or pulling trucks, but heavy logs and weights were in play.
The men not the only ones flexing their muscles, The women also impressing the judges.
With many private fitness clubs and gyms across the area, event organizers say they are now thrilled to be united all under one roof and have big plans for the future of this event.
Savannah Welch, the Owner of Rend Lake Fitness said, "(It's just a) big sense of community and seeing how many people are interested in just being strong and fit and bringing us all together."