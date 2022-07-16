Round one of 98th SIGA Championship Gets Underway at Hickory Ridge Golf Course

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Saturday was a hot, but beautiful day for some golf. The 98th Southern Illinois Golf Association Championship got underway at Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale early Saturday morning.
56 amateur golfers are participating in the championship that wraps up on Sunday.
The event is split into five divisions: Men's, Women's, Junior Boys and Girls, Senior Men and Women and Super-Senior Men and Women.
Round one got underway bright and early ay 7:30 a.m. Groups of three and four took on the 18-hole course. The last group of the day teed off at 10:20 a.m.
Golfers must be affiliated with or a member of a club that is affiliated with the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association.
Curt Rohe is the Executive Director of the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association. He spoke about the history of this Championship.
Round two of the SIGA Championship will get underway Sunday morning.