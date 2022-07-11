Ron Shelton Returns to Carterville to run Sandlot Baseball Camp

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Backyard baseball is all about having fun. That’s why SIU grad Ron Shelton decided to start his sandlot baseball camp fifteen years ago.
"When I started doing this, it was with the idea that we're gonna come out and we're gonna have fun, and the best way to have fun is to play as much as you can play...the only thing they aren't getting is hard, live pitching. So, were trying to do it so everyone can get the ball in play and get the chance to hit," said Shelton.
The Johnston City product made the trip from Florida to Carterville for the second straight year to run the camp at James Street Park.
Over 80 players attended this week's camp which is all about playing baseball the way it used to be played.
"That's the whole purpose of it is to play the game the right way, not have parents telling them what to do, or how to do it, just letting them play and be kids and learn how to respect the game."
With over 80 kids, Shelton needs help and Saluki Baseball Coach, Lance Rhodes was happy to step up.
“It’s just kind of fun seeing the kids interact with each other and just go out and just play baseball. There’s no pressure, just playing the game we all love to play,” said Rhodes.
The camp has big league appeal. Ron's son Derek has been the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 2020. He enjoys watching his son coach at the highest level of the sport.
“We’re extremely proud of him. He’s a good person and he does a good job. He has deep, deep roots here with the Salukis. He loves being a Saluki and has a lot of respect for the program.”
The camp runs through Thursday with Friday being a rain date. In Carterville, Gabi Sorrentino, News 3 Sports.