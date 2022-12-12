Report: Marion expected to name new Football Coach on Tuesday night

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Last month Marion Head Football coach Kerry Martin announced his retirement after 21 seasons with the Wildcats.
The Southern Illinois coaching legends' departure means the program is heading in a new direction.
The Wildcats did a lot of winning under Martin's tenure, That included a pair of quarterfinal appearances and one visit to the Final 4.
Martin led the navy blue and gold to the postseason 17 straight times. Who ever replaces Martin will have major shoes to fill.
News 3 Sports has learned the program is expected to name martin's replacement on Tuesday night at the schools board meeting.
We'll continue to follow this story closely and pass along any new updates once we receive them.