Rent One Park to join Prospect League

(WSIL) -- The Prospect League is coming to Marion.
Leaders at Rent One Park announced they are joining the summer collegiate Prospect League for the upcoming 2023 playing season.
"The Prospect League is proud and honored to welcome Rent One Park into the league. Rent One Park elevates our league facilities to the highest level of summer collegiate leagues. The operation of this new franchise will be a sterling addition.” said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien.
“Rent One Park has a rich history of baseball dating back 16 years. When the opportunity arose to continue that legacy, we purchased the stadium,” said Owner Rodney Cabaness. “The Prospect League is a strong organization with highly competitive teams making it a perfect fit for the level of baseball we want to offer at Rent One Park.”
Rent One Park is asking for your help naming the team. Officials say more than 1,000 ideas have been submitted so far. If you want to submit an idea, click here.