Rent One Park to host 2023 OVC Baseball Championships

MARION (WSIL) -- The 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship will be held at Rent One Ballpark in Marion, Illinois from May 24-27.
The Championship was previously held at the venue in 2019.
This year’s championship will feature the top eight teams in the OVC standings competing for the OVC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“We’re beyond excited the Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship is returning to Southern Illinois”, RENT ONE PARK General Manager Dave Kost said. “The OVC has plenty of options to determine a conference champion, it’s an honor to host a tournament of this caliber”, added Kost. “This event officially kicks off a summer of affordable family entertainment at RENT ONE”.
The OVC currently has nine baseball-playing institutions including Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Little Rock, Morehead State, Southeast Missouri, SIUE, Southern Indiana, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin.