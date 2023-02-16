Rent One Park to Announce New Team Name

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Rent One Park has announced they will unveil the new team name at a big reveal party on February 23.
After 7,000 votes, much debate and anticipation, the name for the new Prospect League Baseball team is set to be announced at a huge community party at Rent One Park next Thursday evening.
The gates will be opening at 5:30 p.m. for the public event, with the announcement scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
“We couldn’t be happier with the response to our public survey to choose a name," General Manager Dave Kost said. "The votes have been counted, a name has been chosen, logos have been designed, and now it’s time for a big ol’ party at Rent One Park in Marion!”
The Big Reveal Party on February 23rd is free to the public...
• The first 1,000 visitors through the Rent One Park gates receive a FREE ticket to the new
team’s Inaugural Home Opening Game.
• Inaugural Season Tickets will go on sale.
• Exclusive, Official Team Merchandise will also be available for purchase.
• Free MTN DEW, courtesy of Pepsi MidAmerica
• Free popcorn
• Gates open at 5:30 PM with the big announcement occurring at 6:30 PM
The organization has also added a bit of mystique to the new name announcement and “The Big Reveal Party” with a special, 60 second film.
“The film is absolutely stunning!" Kost said. "I don’t want to spoil anything, but if you’ve been wondering about the new team name, you have to see it. Fans won’t be able to watch it just once.”
The film was created in collaboration with the Southern Illinois based film company Guerrilla Film. The film is available for viewing on the Rent One Park Facebook Page and YouTube Channel as well as online at www.ThereAreOthers.net.
The final team names are as follows...