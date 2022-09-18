Recent SEMO Football success stems from relationships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- There is no place like home, and the SEMO Redhawks looked dominant in their home-opener on Saturday, crushing Nicholls state 42-16.
News 3's Jake Siegel was with the Redhawks and shares why this team is only getting better and getting closer.
SEMO football did not just look good in their home-opener, they looked great blowing out Nicholls State by 26 points.
The 47 points the Redhawks scored in this game, were the most in a game since 2020 when they defeated Eastern Illinois 47-7.
The relationships the Redhawks have formed with one another dating back to January is now paying off, and is the driving force behind the teams success.
"How much they care about each other. They are not playing for me. They are literally playing for each other like they don't want to let their teammates down. So I just think that connection and that care piece drives that preparation and our sidelines are really tight, it's not up and down and we are not yelling at each other or other things," said Head Coach, Tom Matukewicz.
"Tt's really about the bond that we have with each other. Being able to spend time with each other, loving each other, and enjoying every moment we have knowing that you just never know how it is going to end at the end of the day. Living in the moment is big, especially for me just being able to live with my teammates offensive, defense, special teams everyone has a big part of it and I just love it to be with my guys," senior running back Geno Hess added.
As for the game itself, it was the SEMO offense who provided the fireworks, but coach Tuke admitted the defense is not quite yet playing at the championship level he would like them to be at, he mentioned if they can get there they will be a pretty hard team to beat.
SEMO improves to 2-1 following Saturday night's win. The Redhawks are back at home this coming Saturday. SEMO will host Central Arkansas at 2 p.m.