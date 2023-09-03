Racers football kicks off 2023 season with a win

MURRAY, Ky. -- The Murray State football team opened its season on Saturday night with some fireworks. The Racers hammered Presbyterian College, 41-10 in the 1,000th game in program history.
Last year at this time, the Racers came home following a 53-point loss to Texas Tech and more importantly, were down to their third string quarterback, entering week two.
None of that is the case this year, the Racers took care of business at home, beating up Presbyterian College pretty badly, and more importantly this team is now healthy entering the second week of the season. The players say one reason they have had this early season success is simply due to the way they are practicing.
"We see a lot of improvement from last year. We see a lot of improvement daily in practice going day-by-day and everybody getting on the same accord so we can keep doing what we want to do and keep winning. So, things like that, just coming to practice working very hard is going to keep leading to wins, and wins, and wins and that's what we are trying to do," said quarterback DJ Williams.
Redshirt Junior wide receiver, Taylor Shields added, "Practice is where it all counts. You know, we practice to get to the game, putting in the work, extra hours so yea practice plays a big part of that."
"I think just the fact that we are making some plays in practice in some scrimmage situations, now in games have given our guys a lot of confidence," said MSU head coach, Dean Hood.
As for what's next for the Racers, the lights will only get brighter. They face in-state rival and ACC powerhouse Louisville at the home of the Cardinals where the Racers will look to pull off one of the biggest upsets in college football history. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.