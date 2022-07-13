Preparations start at Hickory Ridge for 98th SIGA Championship

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The most notable golf tournament in Southern Illinois returns this weekend.
The 98th SIGA Championship will be held at Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale and it will give fans the chance to see the best of the best around the region.
Maintenance crews have been hard at work preparing to get the course ready for what promises to be a fantastic weekend of golf.
The two-day 36-hole tournament starts on Saturday morning and ends on Sunday night.
Up to 144 players are allowed to play, right now there's about 50 who have entered across 7 divisions.
When Hickory Ridge last held the tournament back in 2007, there were 92 golfers in the field.
So just how big is this tournament? Hickory Ridge pro shop manager Tom Brooke sums it up perfectly.
"It's very prestigious it's kind of the super bowl for golfers around here so you will see a lot of the same players playing in it so that's kind of the reason they rotate courses is so they are not seeing the same course all the time."
We'll have more on the 98th SIGA Championship tournament later this week before the field tees off here on News 3.