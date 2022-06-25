Plenty of local football flavor at Nick Hill's 618 Showcase Camp

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Football in the summer can often take a back seat. However, the summer is the time when players who are looking to play at the next level put in the most work.
Some of the best high school football stars in our area were out at the latest Nick Hill Football Camp in Carbondale.
The big guys in the trenches put their skills on display early, and there was lots of local flavor at the Nick Hill 618 Showcase Camp.
Coach Hill, his staff, and some of his players run the camp, as well as several other camps.
Campers worked with position coaches and got a chance to do the same drills the Salukis go through during the season.
Not only is the camp a training ground for young football players to sharpen their skills, it also serves a dual purpose as a prospect camp: a camp where coach Hill could recruit a player if they prove themselves. In other words, many of these high school players could become future Salukis.
However, due to NCAA rules, News 3 was not able to speak with any of the players or Saluki coaching staff.