Players Only: Salukis reflect on Spring Football Game

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- College Football returned to the 618 yesterday for the first time in long time with the Salukis holding their annual spring game.
We have more than 130 days until the Dawgs playing meaningful football but Saturday was a big day for the team.
The Salukis looked sharp in the annual maroon and white game and have just one spring practice left until the summer.
The team will watch the tape and try to make the proper corrections needed to end the spring with positive momentum.
Last night we heard from Head Coach Nick Hill on the state of the Salukis, tonight we hear from the players, who spoke to media following the spring game, Starting with Quarterback Nic Baker.
A reminder the Dawgs open up the season on September 2nd at Saluki Stadium. The maroon and white will host Austin Pea on Saturday night. Southern holds its final spring practice on Tuesday.