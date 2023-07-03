 Skip to main content
Pinto 8U Coach Pitch International Tournament returns to Marion on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
MARION, IL (WSIL) - Anytime the Pinto 8U International Baseball Classic comes to town it is always a good time.

This year a tournament-high 21 teams make up the field.

A handful of those teams are based here in the 618, several others come from overseas

Teams are not yet in town, so let's give you the fast facts.

Of the 21 teams,  there are over 10 teams that will represent Southern Illinois in the tournament.

The international tournament will bring in teams from Japan, Curacao, Dominican republic, and Aruba.

A home run derby and skills contest will take place on Thursday night.

Games will be on Friday and wrap up on Sunday with the Championship games on Sunday night.

It should be a lot of fun, we'll have more on the tournament later in the week.

